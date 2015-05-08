Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 27 percent drop in 1st-qtr profit
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
LONDON May 8 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday re-appointed Theresa May as interior minister after his Conservative Party was re-elected in a national election.
May served in the post of Home Secretary throughout the Conservatives' five-year term in office from 2010-2015. Cameron is expected to announce further cabinet appointments on Friday. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg)
ATHENS, May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the bailout progress.