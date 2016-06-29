June 29 UK Car Industry Body SMMT chief
executive Mike Hawes says:
* for the moment it is business as usual, we continue to be
eu members
* we want to secure international trade deals as ensure we
continue to have access to existing markets
* says industry will remain successful as long as we retain
our competitiveness
* there was a clear will in tuesday meeting with business
minister to have access to the single market
* priority for business is to have access to single market
and talent to fill shortages
* says automotive sector is front of mind for minister given
large level of employment
* had been expecting 2.7 million ukl car sales this year,
too early to change forecast
* footfall in dealerships over the weekend was where it
should have been
