June 29 UK Car Industry Body SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes says:

* for the moment it is business as usual, we continue to be eu members

* we want to secure international trade deals as ensure we continue to have access to existing markets

* says industry will remain successful as long as we retain our competitiveness

* there was a clear will in tuesday meeting with business minister to have access to the single market

* priority for business is to have access to single market and talent to fill shortages

* says automotive sector is front of mind for minister given large level of employment

* had been expecting 2.7 million ukl car sales this year, too early to change forecast

* footfall in dealerships over the weekend was where it should have been