BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Fixes headline)
June 29 Toyota Europe Ceo Johan Van Zyl says
* will study how we can ensure we have a sustainable future for the car industry in britain
* will target to sell more than 900,000 vehicles in europe this year
* will work closely to ensure we still have a sustainable future for the car industry in britain
* by 2050 wants to reduce emissions by 90 percent from 2010 level
* we do not want to see uk business shrink
* sees no immediate change to uk operations at the moment
* longer-term decisions will depend on outcome of the brexit talks
* would not want to speculate on job cuts in uk, priority is to bring stability
* will need to wait for outcome of discussions but sees no change at the moment
* for roughly next six year period, decisions on new models have already been made
* we are on a continuous drive to increase local supply content in the uk and elsewhere
* we will have to be patient until Britain invokes article 50 Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By London Bureau)
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT Source text: ( http://bit.ly/2pVsJXJ) Further company coverage: