BRIEF-Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
July 5 (Reuters) -
* Carmaker nissan says we continue to monitor the situation in the united kingdom and the european union since brexit vote
* Carmaker nissan says like other multinational companies, we are able to seize opportunities, mitigate risks and continually adapt to changing situations Source text for Eikon: (London newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.