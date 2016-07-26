Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
July 26 Ceos react to Ofcom proposal:
* Sky ceo says Openreach proposal is a step in the right direction, falls short of the option that would guarantee world-class coverage
* Sky ceo says we are encouraged by Ofcom's stated commitment and willingness to use its powers to hold BT's feet to the fire
* TalkTalk ceo says Ofcom proposal for openreach a step in the right direction - BBC radio
* TalkTalk ceo says concerned that BT will still be able to game the new regulatory system
* TalkTalk Ceo says want to see how much profit the openreach division is making
* BT ceo says Ofcom proposal is a sensible way forward - BBC Radio
* BT ceo says should not necessarily have restrictions on how the Openreach dividend is paid Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.