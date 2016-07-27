July 27 Itv

* Ceo says too early to say what impact Brexit vote will have on ad markets after September

* Ceo says still have a long way to go in our turnaround programme

* Ceo says am committed to ITV

* Ceo says cost cutting plan will not include money spent on programmes, may include job cuts

* Ceo says haven't heard any rumours that any buyer is looking at ITV due to weak pound