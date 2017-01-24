UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 24 Bt
* Ceo says seeing some slowdown in uk business potentially linked to a weaker economy and brexit
* Ceo says not seeing big contracts replaced at the same rate as previously in the UK
* Cfo says we are looking at the cost bases of big contracts to see they are the right size
* Cfo says looking at overall cost base in support of UK public sector division
* Ceo says uk corporates are strong, main headwind coming from public sector contracts
* Ceo says inflation is undoubtedly coming through, this year will be a lot tougher
* Ceo says budgets are going to be squeezed in the uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.