BERLIN, Sept 22 The German economy will lose
steam in the second half of 2016 as weaker foreign demand causes
industrial output to slow, the Finance Ministry said on
Thursday, another signal that Europe's biggest economy is set
for a slowdown.
Strong private consumption, higher state spending and rising
construction activity helped the economy to grow by 0.7 percent
in the first quarter and by 0.4 percent in the second.
"German economic growth was robust in the first half of the
year," the Finance Ministry said in its monthly report. "But the
latest economic data indicate a slowdown in economic momentum in
the second half of the year."
Growth in industrial orders nearly halted in July and
factory output and exports unexpectedly fell, suggesting
manufacturing started the third quarter on a weak footing.
"The reason for the low industrial activity is sluggish
foreign demand," the ministry said, adding that it expected
subdued factory output for the rest of the year.
The economy will continue to grow, however, as private
consumption is boosted by record-high employment, rising real
wages, low inflation and relatively cheap energy, it said. "The
economic upswing remains intact."
Germany's vibrant domestic economic activity is pushing up
tax income, with the revenues of the federal government and the
16 states up 4.1 percent on the year in the first eight months
of 2016, the ministry said. That is above the projected rise of
3.0 percent for the whole year.
The buoyant tax revenue is enabling Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble to increase state spending on migrants, roads
and digital infrastructure without taking on new debt, meaning
he can stick to his cherished but internationally controversial
goal of a balanced budget before federal elections next year.
