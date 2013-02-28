Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Peugeot SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 6, 2018
Coupon 7.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.494
Spread 657.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 706.7bp
Over the OBL 165
Payment Date March 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011439975
