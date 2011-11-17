VIENNA Nov 17 Austrian steel products
group Voestalpine expects current-year profits before
interest and tax to drop by around 10 percent to 900 million
euros ($1.2 billion), company officials told a news conference
on Wednesday, giving a more precise outlook after warning
earlier that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would
weaken.
It said it still expected sales in the year ending next
March of between 11.5 billion and 12 billion euros.
Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said the group was reducing
steel production capacity by 10 percent in this quarter and
would decide in early January on capacity for the quarters
ahead.
($1=0.739 euros)
