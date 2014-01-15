VIENNA Jan 15 A solution to the problem of
foreign-exchange home loans in Hungary that burden households
could be found within half a year, a deputy central bank
governor said on Thursday.
"A couple of good ideas are forming. I hope that this can be
solved in the next six months," Adam Balog told a Euromoney
conference in Vienna when asked about the issue.
The central bank has said that banks operating in Hungary
abused their dominant position in foreign-currency lending and
legislation was needed to tackle the problem.
