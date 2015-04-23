BRIEF-71Media Q1 net profit increases to 62,885 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 62,885 ZLOTYS VERSUS 40,767 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 23 E.ON
* E.ON Global commodities and Meridian LNG announce UK gas sales agreement
* E.ON says agreed to buy 2 mln tonnes of regasified LNG per year at market-reflective conditions for 20 yrs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Marriott says stronger demand in north america, europe and asia was one of the factors that drove 2017 revpar forecast raise - conf call