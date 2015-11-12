Nov 12 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* Raiffeisen Bank International CEO Sevelda says in
conference call RBI likely to sell Slovenian unit in next month
* RBI CEO Sevelda says might renegotiate Ukraine capital
increase agreement with EBRD
* RBI CEO Sevelda says restructuring costs should not exceed
550 million euros ($591.9 million), most of which will be in
2016
* RBI CEO Sevelda says we should expect Q4 loan loss
provisions to be higher than in other quarters
* RBI CEO Sevelda says difference between merged RZB and RBI
and current structure would be minor for time being
* RBI CEO Sevelda says we have been surprised that corporate
portfolio in Russia is performing very well
