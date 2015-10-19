Oct 19 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* RBI says Russian unit AO Raiffeisenbank Moscow has sold pension fund business ZAO NPF Raiffeisen to Russia's BIN Group

* RBI says transaction will have positive one-off effect of around 87 million euros before tax in Q4

* RBI says transaction will strengthen RBI's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by by around 20 basis points Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)