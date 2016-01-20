Jan 20 Remarks at a panel discussion on monetary policy during a Euromoney conference about central and Eastern Europe in Vienna:

* ECB's Vasiliauskas says effect of QE is positive

* Hungary cbank chief economist says ECB QE has been supportive to monetary policy

* Polish cbanker Raczko says we don't see any negative impact from ECB unconventional policy

* Polish cbanker Raczko says assessment of ECB QE is positive

* Raczko says that legally it's important for us to adopt euro sooner or later

* Raczko says difficult to join euro zone when reform agenda not finished (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Jason Hovet)