Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
Feb 1 Raiffeisen Bank International board member Peter Lennkh says in interview with Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt:
* NPL rate in Poland is roughly 7.9 percent
* Trend of cutting jobs and branches in Ukraine will continue, extent still under discussion
* Expects good full-year results in Russia, though low oil price is a concern
* Bank wants to reopen office in Tehran as quickly as possible
* First Iran must rejoin international system, which can take months, RBI in "intensive talks" with Iranian banks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results