Feb 1 Raiffeisen Bank International board member Peter Lennkh says in interview with Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt:

* NPL rate in Poland is roughly 7.9 percent

* Trend of cutting jobs and branches in Ukraine will continue, extent still under discussion

* Expects good full-year results in Russia, though low oil price is a concern

* Bank wants to reopen office in Tehran as quickly as possible

* First Iran must rejoin international system, which can take months, RBI in "intensive talks" with Iranian banks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Francois Murphy)