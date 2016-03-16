UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO Sevelda says not to be expected that Russia will match 2015's earnings
* CEO Sevelda says hopes to exceed cost saving target significantly
* Sevelda says rather unlikely will pay a dividend for 2016
* Sevelda says assume we will make a profit in 2016
* CFO Gruell says of Polbank a sale in this environment is not easy to carry out
* CFO Gruell says we do not feel under time pressure on Polbank
* CFO Gruell says total restructuring costs of 550 million euros will not be exceeded
* CEO Sevelda says negotiating with interested parties on sale of Zuno
* CEO Sevelda says fundamentally we want to sell Polbank but not under any circumstances and at any price
* CFO Gruell says significant amount of restructuring costs will be in 2015 Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.