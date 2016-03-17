BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CFO Gruell says Polbank IPO preparations are underway, will file prospectus relatively soon
* CFO Gruell says Polbank sale makes sense because we are not in a position to upscale our business in Poland
* CEO Sevelda says a couple of parties are interested in taking over leasing business in Poland
* CEO Sevelda says we will probably keep franc mortgage portfolio in Poland, possibly for a long time
* CEO Sevelda says depending on what the offers are, we will have to decide whether we sell Polbank or keep it and restructure it
* CEO Sevelda says for the moment, our aim is to sell Polbank
* CEO Sevelda says discussing whether to reopen office in Tehran jointly with other banks
* Sevelda says could open representative office in Iran within next 12 months Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.