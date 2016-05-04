BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
May 4 Erste Group :
* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 12.0 pct at end Q1
* Erste Group says SREP requirement for 2016 9.5 percent + 0.25 percent systemic risk buffer Further company coverage:
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: