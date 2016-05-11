Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO sevelda says will not be able to provide further details about potential merger with at this time
* Sevelda says still fully committed to Polbank IPO by end-June, but subject to market environment
* CFO Gruell says does not expect major downward movement in NII in coming quarters
* Sevelda says aim of RBI board is to ensure that any future transaction with RZB leads to optimal structure for all RBI shareholders
* Sevelda says RZB merger would need to be approved by supervisory board and shareholder meeting with 75 percent majority
* Sevelda says reduction of group complexity and greater transparency at group level in interest of RBI
* Sevelda says cost savings of RZB merger would be limited Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.