Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CEO Sevelda says a merger with RZB would strongly reduce minority deductions in medium-term
* Sevelda says capital increase would take place in event of merger, to give RZB shareholders RBI shares
* Sevelda says rate at which RZB and RBI shares would be exchanged is not decided on
* Sevelda says expects go/no-go decision on RZB merger in September
* Sevelda says confident will come to a good solution on Polbank despite difficult environment Further company coverage:
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.