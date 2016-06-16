June 16 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO Sevelda says a merger with RZB would strongly reduce minority deductions in medium-term

* Sevelda says capital increase would take place in event of merger, to give RZB shareholders RBI shares

* Sevelda says rate at which RZB and RBI shares would be exchanged is not decided on

* Sevelda says expects go/no-go decision on RZB merger in September

* Sevelda says confident will come to a good solution on Polbank despite difficult environment Further company coverage: