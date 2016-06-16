June 16 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* CEO Sevelda says ECB looks primarily at RZB's capital ratio rather than RBI's

* CEO Sevelda says RZB's capital use is not optimal

* CFO Gruell says Zuno sale did not happen because there was no agreement between the buyer and the supervisor

* CEO Sevelda says will have additional cost-saving programmes in 2018

