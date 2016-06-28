June 28 Heta Asset Resolution :

* Says completed the sale of 100% of the shares in Centrice Real Estate GmbH ("Centrice") and of outstanding loans granted by Heta to Centrice and its subsidiaries

* Says the purchasers are affiliates of Lone Star Real Estate Fund IV (U.S.), L.P. and Lone Star Real Estate Fund IV (Bermuda), L.P.

* Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as financial adviser to HETA. Eisenberger & Herzog Rechtsanwalts GmbH acted as legal adviser to Heta

* Spokesman for Heta says sale price is in thee-digit millions of euros range Further company coverage: