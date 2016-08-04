Aug 4 Bank Austria

* CFO Bianchi Says fully loaded CET 1 Ratio 11.7 Pct At End Q2

* Bank Austria CFO Bianchi says CET 1 ratio will be higher after transfer of CEE unit to Milan

* Bank Austria CFO Bianchi says Brexit will have an effect of maybe 1 percent on CEE countries' GDP

* Bank Austria CFO Bianchi says cannot mention a number on target CET 1 ratio for Bank Austria after transfer of CEE unit to Milan Further company coverage: (Reporting By Francois Murphy)