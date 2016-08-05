BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Erste Group :
* CEO Treichl says we will not make acquisition in Poland at any price given political situation
* Treichl says we need to have a stable political environment before we invest
* Treichl says have taken about 27 mln in provisions in Q2 for Romanian walk-away law
* CFO Mittendorfer says effect of IFRS 9 is manageable
* CEO Treichl says keys handed back to us in Romania so far are mainly loans that had been written off anyway Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico