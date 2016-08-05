Aug 5 Erste Group :

* CEO Treichl says we will not make acquisition in Poland at any price given political situation

* Treichl says we need to have a stable political environment before we invest

* Treichl says have taken about 27 mln in provisions in Q2 for Romanian walk-away law

* CFO Mittendorfer says effect of IFRS 9 is manageable

* CEO Treichl says keys handed back to us in Romania so far are mainly loans that had been written off anyway