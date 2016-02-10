Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Telekom Austria CEO says we want to become a bigger company, want to become relevant player in europe, have right assets to do that

* Telekom Austria CEO says we need to keep up current M&A strategy

* Telekom Austria CFO says sees in Bulgaria improving in private customers segment, but need to improve business customer segment

* Telekom Austria CFO says expects recovery in Croatia to continue in 2016

* Telekom Austria CEO says we will keep capex very high in Austria Further company coverage: