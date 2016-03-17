BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 (Reuters) -
* Vienna Insurance Group says targets combined ratio of around 95 percent in mid term from prelim 97.3 percent in 2015
* Vienna Insurance Group says wants to increase market share in Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia to at least 10 percent, also through acquisitions Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.