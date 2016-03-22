March 22 (Reuters) -

* CA Immo says dividend guidance is 60 percent of ffo i from 2016

* CA Immo says targets 2016 FFO I to be 10 percent above 2015 level of 81 million eur

* CA Immo CEO says not currently interested in immofinanz russia portfolio

* CA Immo CFO says expects to issue at least one bond this year

* CA Immo CFO says does not rule out buying more immofinanz shares given low price