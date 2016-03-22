BRIEF-National Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* National Holdings Corporation reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017
March 22 (Reuters) -
* CA Immo says dividend guidance is 60 percent of ffo i from 2016
* CA Immo says targets 2016 FFO I to be 10 percent above 2015 level of 81 million eur
* CA Immo CEO says not currently interested in immofinanz russia portfolio
* CA Immo CFO says expects to issue at least one bond this year
* CA Immo CFO says does not rule out buying more immofinanz shares given low price Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.