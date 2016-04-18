BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Immofinanz CEO says if Russia portfolio is not sold, could be listed in vienna, but no decision yet
* Immofinanz CFO says will fly to london for roadshow today with view to speaking with remaining ca immo shareholders
* Immofinanz CEO says does not expect any regulatory obstacles to acquisition of CA Immo stake
* Immofinanz CFO says to finance acquisition of CA Immo stake with 200 million eur cash, 300 million convertible bond
* Immofinanz spokeswoman says there won't be takeover offer for CA Immo, merger with CA Immo would not have been possible with O1 group Further company coverage:
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture