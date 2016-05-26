May 26 Uniqa says:

* Uniqa says Q1 premiums written fall 15.7 percent to 1.72 billion eur due to proactive reduction in single premiums in life insurance

* Uniqa says combined ratio improves to 95.8 percent from 98.8 percent due to "very positive business development in Austria and in the international markets"

* Q1 Net Investment Income falls 47.1 pct to 125.5 mln eur, hit by weaker dollar and intensification of low interest environment

* Uniqa says expects investment income to increase again as the year progresses

* Uniqa says Q1 net profit falls 56.9 percent to 33.2 million eur, pretax profit falls 55.7 percent to 41.6 million eur

* Year pretax profit as much as 50 percent lower than in 2015