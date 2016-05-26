May 26 Uniqa says:
* Uniqa says Q1 premiums written fall 15.7 percent to 1.72
billion eur due to proactive reduction in single premiums in
life insurance
* Uniqa says combined ratio improves to 95.8 percent from
98.8 percent due to "very positive business development in
Austria and in the international markets"
* Q1 Net Investment Income falls 47.1 pct to 125.5 mln eur,
hit by weaker dollar and intensification of low interest
environment
* Uniqa says expects investment income to increase again as
the year progresses
* Uniqa says Q1 net profit falls 56.9 percent to 33.2
million eur, pretax profit falls 55.7 percent to 41.6 million
eur
* Year pretax profit as much as 50 percent lower than in
2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: