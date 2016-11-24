Nov 24 Uniqa
* CEO says will focus on core business, will decide about
possible sale of Italian business by Christmas
* CEO says if we keep Italian unit we will have to rethink
its business model
* CEO says don't expect to sell our Casinos Austria stake
before year-end, Novomatic is not the only interested party
* CEO says aim to decide about Strabag stake by mid 2017,
currently discussing possible scenarios with our syndicate
partners
* CEO says it not clear yet whether we will completely sell
or just reduce Strabag stake
* CEO says we are very relaxed regarding the publication of
the results of the European insurers stress test in Dec
* CEO says will pay higher dividend for 2016 than the 0.47
eur per share paid in 2015
