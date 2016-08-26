BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES)
Aug 26 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :
* Says H1 net profit 12 million eur
* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 10.6 pct at end-H1
* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says negative effect from sale of Uniqa stake is already included in RZB's half year results in the amount of 126 million eur
* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says after the law on Austrian bank tax becomes effective, the group expects annual payments of approximately 20 mln eur, starting in 2017
Says under reformed Austrian bank tax Austrian banks are to make a one-off payment which will amount to around 145 million eur for RZB
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.