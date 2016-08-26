Aug 26 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :

* Says H1 net profit 12 million eur

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 10.6 pct at end-H1

* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says negative effect from sale of Uniqa stake is already included in RZB's half year results in the amount of 126 million eur

* Raiffeisen Zentralbank says after the law on Austrian bank tax becomes effective, the group expects annual payments of approximately 20 mln eur, starting in 2017

* Says under reformed Austrian bank tax Austrian banks are to make a one-off payment which will amount to around 145 million eur for RZB