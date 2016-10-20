UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Voestalpine :
* CEO Eder says we are sticking to our outlook
* CEO Eder says Q2 is slightly better than Q1
* Eder says H2 will be better than H1
* Eder says biggest problems at the moment are in oil and gas sector but weakness of past 18 months should give way to more positive atmosphere in 2017 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.