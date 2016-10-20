BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* CFO Gruell says we will earn significantly more than 200 million eur in Russia this year
* Gruell says if Basel IV is implemented we in Europe will have a problem with credit growth
* CFO Gruell says we will not charge clients negative rates
* Gruell says merger will bring NPL rate below 10 percent
* Gruell says current share price absolutely not justified
* Gruell says fundamentally we do not want to hold stakes in companies
* Gruell says if polbank sale succeeds cost-income ratio will improve significantly Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing