BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Uniqa :
* CEO Brandstetter says RZB sale of Uniqa stake should be completed in Q4
* Brandstetter says doesn't expect to receive money from Heta settlement this year Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing