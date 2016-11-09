Nov 9 BAWAG PSK :

* Says Q3 net interest income falls 1.0 percent year-on-year to 174.0 million eur

* Says Q3 net profit 96.3 million eur

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 15.7 percent at end-Q3

* Says all its 2016 financial targets are expected to be achieved or exceeded

* Says NPL ratio 2.3 percent at end-Q3