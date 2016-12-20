Dec 20 Immofinanz Ag

* Immofinanz CEO says delay in sale or spin-off of Russia portfolio due to higher oil price, future of US-Russia relations, stronger rouble, fresh tenancy deals, which will bring occupancy rate up to ca. 90 pct in abbreviated FY 2016

* Immofinanz CEO says sale of Russia portfolio would be faster, more elegant than spin off

* Immofinanz CEO says has long list of interested parties in Russia portfolio

* Immofinanz CEO says interested parties in Russia portfolio not just from Russia

* Immofinanz CFO says gross book value of Russia portfolio 1.07 billion eur, incl. 650 million eur debt