BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Bawag PSK :
* Says to take over 100 pct of Start:Bausparkasse and Immo-Bank from Volksbanken
* Says transaction expected to close in Q4
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose sale price Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project