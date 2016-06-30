June 30 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* Says closes sale of Raiffeisen Banka in Slovenia

* Says the buyer is Biser Bidco, which is owned by Apollo Global Management and the EBRD, it was agreed that the sales price would be kept confidential

* Says expected deconsolidation effect on consolidated result will amount to about minus eur 53 million which has already been recognized in Q4 2015 and in Q1 2016

* Says the Slovenian Raiffeisen Leasing d.o.o. is not included in the transaction

* Says at the closing it will have a slightly positive effect on RBI's CET1 ratio (fully loaded) Further company coverage: