July 27 Raiffeisen Zentralbank chief Rothensteiner in interview with newspaper Kurier:

* Says results of EBA stress test cannot be particularly good for RZB

* Says we know message from stress test, that is why we are working on improving capital ratio

* Says Landesbanken-Holding was stressed and it will soon no longer exist

* Says we will dissolve holdings, which will affect Raiffeisen-Landesbanken-Holding and R-Landesbanken-Beteiligungs GmbH, which will increase RZB capital ratio slightly

* On possible merger with RBI, says the question of whether any landesbanken want to join may arise at a later stage

* On RBI, says our restructuring has been decided and sales, including of real estate, have been taken care of