Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 Raiffeisen Zentralbank chief Rothensteiner in interview with newspaper Kurier:
* Says results of EBA stress test cannot be particularly good for RZB
* Says we know message from stress test, that is why we are working on improving capital ratio
* Says Landesbanken-Holding was stressed and it will soon no longer exist
* Says we will dissolve holdings, which will affect Raiffeisen-Landesbanken-Holding and R-Landesbanken-Beteiligungs GmbH, which will increase RZB capital ratio slightly
* On possible merger with RBI, says the question of whether any landesbanken want to join may arise at a later stage
* On RBI, says our restructuring has been decided and sales, including of real estate, have been taken care of Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.