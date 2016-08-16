BRIEF-Teekay Tankers Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 16 Telekom Austria :
* CEO, asked whether delisting would be interesting option, says being listed costs a lot of money and requires large administrative costs -Handelsblatt interview
* CEO says we must compete with unlisted companies, being listed requires publishing a great deal of information, which is not always helpful -Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017