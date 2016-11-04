Nov 4 Erste Group :

* CEO Treichl says if we make an acquisition it has to have very, very strong upside potential

* Treichl says benefits of an acquisition must be weighed against increasing complexity

* Treichl says not 100 percent sure that we have excess capital

* Treichl says in meetings with ECB, none gave me feeling I have regulatory counterpart that knows what it wants three years from now

* Treichl says has feeling of regulatory uncertainty

* Treichl says plan for 1 eur dividend reflects wish to create a stable and reliable dividend policy

* Treichl says we felt 1 euro per share dividend was right level to allow for constant rising dividend payout Further company coverage: