Nov 4 Erste Group :
* CEO Treichl says if we make an acquisition it has to have
very, very strong upside potential
* Treichl says benefits of an acquisition must be weighed
against increasing complexity
* Treichl says not 100 percent sure that we have excess
capital
* Treichl says in meetings with ECB, none gave me feeling I
have regulatory counterpart that knows what it wants three years
from now
* Treichl says has feeling of regulatory uncertainty
* Treichl says plan for 1 eur dividend reflects wish to
create a stable and reliable dividend policy
* Treichl says we felt 1 euro per share dividend was right
level to allow for constant rising dividend payout
