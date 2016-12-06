Dec 6 Zumtobel Group Ag :

* Says outlook on 2016/17: slight improvement in adjusted group EBIT (PY eur 58.7 million)

* Says H1 group adjusted EBIT increases by 23.0% to eur 52.0 million (py eur 42.3 million) driven by improved cost structure in nearly all functional areas

* Says Q2 net profit 15.0 million eur

* Says FX-adjusted decline of 1.5% in group revenues with very different regional trends

* Says negative foreign exchange effects (esp. GBP) will influence the development of revenues and earnings in H2

* Says Q2 revenue 341.6 million eur