Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Zumtobel Group Ag :
* Says outlook on 2016/17: slight improvement in adjusted group EBIT (PY eur 58.7 million)
* Says H1 group adjusted EBIT increases by 23.0% to eur 52.0 million (py eur 42.3 million) driven by improved cost structure in nearly all functional areas
* Says Q2 net profit 15.0 million eur
* Says FX-adjusted decline of 1.5% in group revenues with very different regional trends
* Says negative foreign exchange effects (esp. GBP) will influence the development of revenues and earnings in H2
* Says Q2 revenue 341.6 million eur Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies