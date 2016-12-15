Dec 15 Raiffeisen Zentralbank :

* Says completed sale of 17.64 percent stake in Uniqa to Uniqa Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung

* Says has taken over additional stakes amounting to 2.24 pct in total from Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark and Raiffeisenlandesbank Kärnten

* Says now holds stake of 10.87 pct in Uniqa

* Says parties agreed not to reveal purchase price