BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Buwog Ag
* Buwog says plans to propose long-term policy of paying dividend roughly equal to 60-65 percent of recurring FFO
* Buwog says plans to stick to dividend of 0.69 eur/share until it is able to achieve long-term payout target Further company coverage:
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results