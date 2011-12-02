WASHINGTON Dec 2 Google Inc (GOOG.O) on Friday won approval from U.S. antitrust regulators to buy online advertising company Admeld Inc without any conditions, the Justice Department said.

The deal, announced in June, was designed to give Google, the world's largest search engine, a larger slice of the market for graphical display ads.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Derek Caney)

