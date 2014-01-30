DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news
Jan 30 National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.
Dec Nov NovPrev Dec'12 Pending index 92.4 101.2 101.7 101.3
Dec Nov NovPrev Dec'13/12 Pct change -8.7 -0.3 0.2 -8.8
Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:
Dec Nov Dec'12 Northeast 74.1 82.6 78.4 Midwest 93.6 100.4 100.5 South 104.9 115.0 112.7 West 85.7 95.0 102.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec pending home sales unchanged
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock