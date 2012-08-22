Aug 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May July'12 Total Existing Homes 4.47 4.37 4.37 4.62 4.05 Single Family 3.98 3.90 3.90 4.11 3.62 Condos/Co-ops 0.490 0.470 0.470 0.510 0.430 Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev July'12/11 Total Existing Homes 2.3 -5.4 -5.4 10.4 Single Family 2.1 -5.1 -5.1 9.9 Condos/Co-ops 4.3 -7.8 -7.8 14.0