European stocks subdued as weaker healthcare stocks, oil prices weigh
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
(Corrects heading on last column to read July '11 rather than July '12)
WASHINGTON Aug 22 (Repeats to additional subscribers)
Aug 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May July'11 Total Existing Homes 4.47 4.37 4.37 4.62 4.05 Single Family 3.98 3.90 3.90 4.11 3.62 Condos/Co-ops 0.490 0.470 0.470 0.510 0.430 Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev July'12/11 Total Existing Homes 2.3 -5.4 -5.4 10.4 Single Family 2.1 -5.1 -5.1 9.9 Condos/Co-ops 4.3 -7.8 -7.8 14.0
July June JunePrev May July'11 Total Median Price 187.3 188.8 189.4 180.3 171.2 Median Pct Change -0.8 4.7 5.0 9.4 Average Price 236.0 238.2 238.8 229.6 220.4 Average Pct Change -0.9 3.7 4.0 7.1 Units Available (mlns) 2.400 2.370 2.390 2.470 3.150 Months' Worth of Supply 6.4 6.5 6.6 6.4 9.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July existing home sales at 4.52 mln unit rate
For Relevant Price Information, Double Click on one of these codes:
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
OSLO, June 6 The export of fertilisers from Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara said on Tuesday.