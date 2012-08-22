(Corrects heading on last column to read July '11 rather than July '12)

Aug 22

Aug 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May July'11 Total Existing Homes 4.47 4.37 4.37 4.62 4.05 Single Family 3.98 3.90 3.90 4.11 3.62 Condos/Co-ops 0.490 0.470 0.470 0.510 0.430 Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev July'12/11 Total Existing Homes 2.3 -5.4 -5.4 10.4 Single Family 2.1 -5.1 -5.1 9.9 Condos/Co-ops 4.3 -7.8 -7.8 14.0

July June JunePrev May July'11 Total Median Price 187.3 188.8 189.4 180.3 171.2 Median Pct Change -0.8 4.7 5.0 9.4 Average Price 236.0 238.2 238.8 229.6 220.4 Average Pct Change -0.9 3.7 4.0 7.1 Units Available (mlns) 2.400 2.370 2.390 2.470 3.150 Months' Worth of Supply 6.4 6.5 6.6 6.4 9.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July existing home sales at 4.52 mln unit rate

