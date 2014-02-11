Feb 11 The following is the full text of Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony on the U.S. economy and
monetary policy as prepared for delivery on Tuesday to the House
Financial Services Committee.
"Chairman Hensarling, Ranking Member Waters and other
members of the Committee, I am pleased to present the Federal
Reserve's semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress. In
my remarks today, I will discuss the current economic situation
and outlook before turning to monetary policy. I will conclude
with an update on our continuing work on regulatory reform.
First, let me acknowledge the important contributions of
Chairman Bernanke. His leadership helped make our economy and
financial system stronger and ensured that the Federal Reserve
is transparent and accountable. I pledge to continue that work.
Current Economic Situation and Outlook
The economic recovery gained greater traction in the second
half of last year. Real gross domestic product (GDP) is
currently estimated to have risen at an average annual rate of
more than 3-1/2 percent in the third and fourth quarters, up
from a 1-3/4 percent pace in the first half. The pickup in
economic activity has fueled further progress in the labor
market. About 1-1/4 million jobs have been added to payrolls
since the previous Monetary Policy Report last July, and 3-1/4
million have been added since August 2012, the month before the
Federal Reserve began a new round of asset purchases to add
momentum to the recovery. The unemployment rate has fallen
nearly a percentage point since the middle of last year and
1-1/2 percentage points since the beginning of the current asset
purchase program. Nevertheless, the recovery in the labor market
is far from complete. The unemployment rate is still well above
levels that Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) participants
estimate is consistent with maximum sustainable employment.
Those out of a job for more than six months continue to make up
an unusually large fraction of the unemployed, and the number of
people who are working part time but would prefer a full-time
job remains very high. These observations underscore the
importance of considering more than the unemployment rate when
evaluating the condition of the U.S. labor market.
Among the major components of GDP, household and business
spending growth stepped up during the second half of last year.
Early in 2013, growth in consumer spending was restrained by
changes in fiscal policy. As this restraint abated during the
second half of the year, household spending accelerated,
supported by job gains and by rising home values and equity
prices. Similarly, growth in business investment started off
slowly last year but then picked up during the second half,
reflecting improving sales prospects, greater confidence, and
still-favorable financing conditions. In contrast, the recovery
in the housing sector slowed in the wake of last year's increase
in mortgage rates.
Inflation remained low as the economy picked up strength,
with both the headline and core personal consumption
expenditures, or PCE, price indexes rising only about 1 percent
last year, well below the FOMC's 2 percent objective for
inflation over the longer run. Some of the recent softness
reflects factors that seem likely to prove transitory, including
falling prices for crude oil and declines in non-oil import
prices.
My colleagues on the FOMC and I anticipate that economic
activity and employment will expand at a moderate pace this year
and next, the unemployment rate will continue to decline toward
its longer-run sustainable level, and inflation will move back
toward 2 percent over coming years. We have been watching
closely the recent volatility in global financial markets. Our
sense is that at this stage these developments do not pose a
substantial risk to the U.S. economic outlook. We will, of
course, continue to monitor the situation.
Monetary Policy
Turning to monetary policy, let me emphasize that I expect a
great deal of continuity in the FOMC's approach to monetary
policy. I served on the Committee as we formulated our current
policy strategy and I strongly support that strategy, which is
designed to fulfill the Federal Reserve's statutory mandate of
maximum employment and price stability.
Prior to the financial crisis, the FOMC carried out monetary
policy by adjusting its target for the federal funds rate. With
that rate near zero since late 2008, we have relied on two
less-traditional tools--asset purchases and forward guidance--to
help the economy move toward maximum employment and price
stability. Both tools put downward pressure on longer-term
interest rates and support asset prices. In turn, these more
accommodative financial conditions support consumer spending,
business investment, and housing construction, adding impetus to
the recovery.
Our current program of asset purchases began in September
2012 amid signs that the recovery was weakening and progress in
the labor market had slowed. The Committee said that it would
continue the program until there was a substantial improvement
in the outlook for the labor market in a context of price
stability. In mid-2013, the Committee indicated that if progress
toward its objectives continued as expected, a moderation in the
monthly pace of purchases would likely become appropriate later
in the year. In December, the Committee judged that the
cumulative progress toward maximum employment and the
improvement in the outlook for labor market conditions warranted
a modest reduction in the pace of purchases, from $45 billion to
$40 billion per month of longer-term Treasury securities and
from $40 billion to $35 billion per month of agency
mortgage-backed securities. At its January meeting, the
Committee decided to make additional reductions of the same
magnitude. If incoming information broadly supports the
Committee's expectation of ongoing improvement in labor market
conditions and inflation moving back toward its longer-run
objective, the Committee will likely reduce the pace of asset
purchases in further measured steps at future meetings. That
said, purchases are not on a preset course, and the Committee's
decisions about their pace will remain contingent on its outlook
for the labor market and inflation as well as its assessment of
the likely efficacy and costs of such purchases.
The Committee has emphasized that a highly accommodative
policy will remain appropriate for a considerable time after
asset purchases end. In addition, the Committee has said since
December 2012 that it expects the current low target range for
the federal funds rate to be appropriate at least as long as the
unemployment rate remains above 6-1/2 percent, inflation is
projected to be no more than a half percentage point above our 2
percent longer-run goal, and longer-term inflation expectations
remain well anchored. Crossing one of these thresholds will not
automatically prompt an increase in the federal funds rate, but
will instead indicate only that it had become appropriate for
the Committee to consider whether the broader economic outlook
would justify such an increase. In December of last year and
again this January, the Committee said that its current
expectation--based on its assessment of a broad range of
measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation
pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial
developments--is that it likely will be appropriate to maintain
the current target range for the federal funds rate well past
the time that the unemployment rate declines below 6-1/2
percent, especially if projected inflation continues to run
below the 2 percent goal. I am committed to achieving both parts
of our dual mandate: helping the economy return to full
employment and returning inflation to 2 percent while ensuring
that it does not run persistently above or below that level.
Strengthening the Financial System
I will finish with an update on progress on regulatory
reforms and supervisory actions to strengthen the financial
system. In October, the Federal Reserve Board proposed a rule to
strengthen the liquidity positions of large and internationally
active financial institutions.1 Together with other federal
agencies, the Board also issued a final rule implementing the
Volcker rule, which prohibits banking firms from engaging in
short-term proprietary trading of certain financial
instruments.2 On the supervisory front, the next round of annual
capital stress tests of the largest 30 bank holding companies is
under way, and we expect to report results in March.
Regulatory and supervisory actions, including those that are
leading to substantial increases in capital and liquidity in the
banking sector, are making our financial system more resilient.
Still, important tasks lie ahead. In the near term, we expect to
finalize the rules implementing enhanced prudential standards
mandated by section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and
Consumer Protection Act. We also are working to finalize the
proposed rule strengthening the leverage ratio standards for
U.S.-based, systemically important global banks. We expect to
issue proposals for a risk-based capital surcharge for those
banks as well as for a long-term debt requirement to help ensure
that these organizations can be resolved. In addition, we are
working to advance proposals on margins for noncleared
derivatives, consistent with a new global framework, and are
evaluating possible measures to address financial stability
risks associated with short-term wholesale funding. We will
continue to monitor for emerging risks, including watching
carefully to see if the regulatory reforms work as intended.
Since the financial crisis and the depths of the recession,
substantial progress has been made in restoring the economy to
health and in strengthening the financial system. Still, there
is more to do. Too many Americans remain unemployed, inflation
remains below our longer-run objective, and the work of making
the financial system more robust has not yet been completed. I
look forward to working with my colleagues and many others to
carry out the important mission you have given the Federal
Reserve.
Thank you. I would be pleased to take your questions."
---------
